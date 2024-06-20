Blue Jays trade deadline exodus might not include the big names after all
Any momentum that the Toronto Blue Jays built by taking two of three against the AL Central-leading Guardians evaporated when they were swept on their home field by the Boston Red Sox. Those three losses dropped the Jays to 35-39 on the season, tied for last place in the AL East.
The Jays are now not only 15.0 games behind the first-place Yankees in their division, but they're 5.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot. They're not completely out of it, but FanGraphs gives them a 10.7% chance of making the postseason. What's most damning of all, is the Jays haven't given their fans any reason to believe that the team is capable of making a run.
It feels like the Boston sweep might be what pushes the Jays closer to being trade-deadline sellers. There's still a good amount of time before the trade deadline, but if they don't start winning, selling will become their only option.
Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet went into what a selling situation might look like for Toronto.
Potential Blue Jays sell-off likely won't include pair of big names
As much as MLB fans would enjoy a sell-off that includes the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, Nicholson-Smith is yet another insider who believes it's very unlikely they're moved. With that being said, if Toronto does sell, Nicholson-Smith rattled off some names that might be available.
The ones he deems as likely to go are Yusei Kikuchi and Yimi Garcia, pitchers who are both having strong years. Other names he listed are Danny Jansen, Chad Green, Justin Turner, and Kevin Kiermaier.
Something that all six of those players have in common is they're all set to hit free agency at the end of the year. Some of these players are older and better than others, but the one similarity that they all have is their team control situation. That gives fans an idea of what to expect from Toronto.
If Ross Atkins doesn't believe this team can make the postseason he'll be willing to punt on this season, but not beyond. That's the read to make from what Nicholson-Smith had to say.
The Blue Jays will presumably try to compete again in 2025, for better or for worse. It'd be virtually impossible for them to do so without their two big bats. Holding onto them past this year's trade deadline keeps hopes of potential long-term extensions intact, keeps competing in 2025 a possibility, and they can still get a ton for them in the future if they do opt to trade one or both of them.
The Jays can still do well as sellers without trading their big names, and can be a team to watch in 2025 as a result.