The worst Blue Jays stat proves they have no business holding onto star players
By Curt Bishop
It hasn't been a fun season for the Toronto Blue Jays. The team is 35-42 and slipping in the standings.
Toronto sits at the bottom of the American League East, 15.5 games back of first place and 6.5 games back of the third and final Wild Card spot.
It's certainly been one of the most disappointing seasons in recent Blue Jays history after they had reached the postseason three of the last four years. But it appears that 2024 is about to be a lost cause for Toronto.
This may end up sparking a fire sale at the trade deadline, and we may see the Blue Jays say goodbye to some of their stars. Ben Nicholson-Smith pointed out just how bad things have gotten for the Blue Jays, which shows why trading their stars may be the best option.
Blue Jays have major reason to trade away superstars
As Nicholson-Smith points out, it is much easier to reach the postseason than it has been in years past. This is thanks in large part to the extra Wild Card spot being added and the postseason field being expanded to 12 total teams.
However, the Blue Jays playoff odds sit at 5.1 percent, which as Nicholson-Smith pointed out, is their lowest of the year, and they have also lost six consecutive games.
If this continues, then it would make perfect sense for the Blue Jays to engage in a fire sale and trade players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays could receive hauls for both players and potentially set themselves up to have a quick retool rather than have to wait a few years before returning to contention.
We'll see if the Blue Jays can turn it around and avoid this, or if they'll have to engage in a rebuild at the deadline. The latter is looking more likely as of now.