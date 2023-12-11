Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Borussia Dortmund have already qualified but PSG need a win or possibly a draw to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Here is everything you need to know.
Borussia Dortmund have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. This means that they could give fringe players like Gio Reyna of the USMMT some much-needed game time.
Reyna has played just once in the Champions League this season. He was given just 11 minutes as a substitute against Newcastle United in Dortmund's 1-0 victory at St James' Park.
Dortmund do need a win or draw against Paris Saint-Germain to ensure that they top the group. However, hopefully, Edin Terzic will still make sure Reyna takes to the field.
Reyna came on as a sub during Dortmund's 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last Saturday. The result leaves them in fifth place in the division.
PSG are top of Ligue 1 having won their last eight matches in the division. They beat Nantes last weekend 2-1 thanks to goals from Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani.
Luis Enrique's side defeated Dortmund 2-0 at the Parc des Princes earlier this year and they need another result to ensure they will continue in the Champions League. At least a draw should be sufficient, provided Newcastle or AC Milan do not surpass them on goal difference.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13
- Start Time: 15:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.