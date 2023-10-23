Braga vs. Real Madrid live stream, schedule preview: Watch Champions League online
Real Madrid could make it three wins out of three games in the Champions League if they defeat Braga this week.
Real Madrid will expect to continue their perfect start to the Champions League this week as they take on the Portuguese side Sporting Clube de Braga at the Municipal Stadium. Los Blancos are heavy favorites for this one as they are top of La Liga and their Champions League group.
They did drop points in the league last weekend as they drew 1-1 with Sevilla. A match that saw former Real defender Sergio Ramos come up against his old teammates.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have won their opening two Champions League games by just one goal in each having defeated Union Berlin 1-0 and Napoli 3-2. However, they will be expected to win more comfortably against Braga.
Braga are currently fourth in the Primeira Liga and have won their last four games in all competitions. This included a 3-2 victory over Union Berlin in the Champions League. Their last defeat came at the hands of Napoli.
The Portuguese team have a couple of players that will be known to Premier League fans. This includes former Southampton and West Ham United defender Jose Fonte and ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Moutinho.
They have a good squad but they should be no match for Real Madrid's galacticos who are now spearheaded by a young Englishman in Jude Bellingham.
How to watch Braga vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24
- Start Time: 15:00 ET
- Location: Braga, Portugal
- Stadium: Municipal Stadium of Braga
- TV info: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Supportes can watch this Champions League fixture on Paramount+.