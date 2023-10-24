Brandon Pfaadt refusing to give Phillies fans any bulletin board material for Game 7
Brandon Pfaadt gets the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 7 of the NLCS. But he doesn't seem terribly nervous about what will be the biggest start of his life.
By Curt Bishop
The Arizona Diamondbacks have pushed the Philadelphia Phillies to the brink.
With a 5-1 win in Game 6 of the NLCS on Monday, Arizona forced a winner-take-all Game 7 at Citizens Bank Park.
Starting for the D-Backs will be young right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, who will be opposed by lefty Ranger Suarez. But as Game 7 approaches, an interesting story has developed inside the Diamondbacks clubhouse.
According to Jake Mintz of FOX Sports, after Arizona won Game 6, Pfaadt went into the clubhouse and took a very relaxed approach to preparing for his start in Game 7. Mintz noted that Pfaadt was rocking in a leather chair and "mindlessly scrolling through his phone."
When asked about this, Pfaadt responded, "I'll talk to people. I'll eat whatever. I'm chill."
Is Game 7 starter Brandon Pfaadt's mental approach good for Arizona?
This certainly raises some questions. Some may be wondering if Pfaadt is fully engaged and if he understands just how important this start is. One could make a case that he may not be properly prepared.
Pfaadt didn't seem to be too nervous about starting Game 7 in front of a raucous crowd in Philadelphia, which could lead some to that conclusion. Is he mentally prepared for Game 7, or is he slacking off?
However, on the opposite side, it could be argued that, instead of not caring about what is about to happen, Pfaadt is truly focused and not at all fazed by drawing the start in Game 7.
Perhaps Pfaadt is sending a message to fans of the Phillies, saying that no matter what happens and regardless of what they bring, he won't be distracted or afraid and will be able to zone in for the biggest start of his career.
A trip to the World Series is on the line, and Pfaadt may be doing his best not to give Phillies fans fodder to intimidate him. Perhaps he feels that in order to win Game 7, he's best served by not tipping his hand, showing that he simply will not be intimidated regardless of how high the stakes are.
Game 7 should be an interesting game. If Arizona wins, they'll head to their first World Series since 2001.