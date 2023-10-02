Brewers postseason rotation takes major blow with latest injury news
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff will miss a significant amount of time with a shoulder injury.
By Mark Powell
In what could perhaps be Craig Counsell's final postseason with the Brewers should he choose to take his talents elsewhere, Milwaukee's Wild Card campaign has gotten off to a rocky start. Brandon Woodruff, one of their best pitchers atop the rotation, will be out until at least the NLDS if not longer thanks to a shoulder injury.
Without Woodruff, Milwaukee will have to rely more heavily on Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Wade Miley, at least in the NL Wild Card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Brandon Woodruff injury update: How long will Brewers pitcher be out?
For now, Counsell has left the injury prognosis up in the air. There is a chance that Woodruff could miss the entire postseason, which would put a major damper on the Brewers World Series hopes. When healthy this season, Woodruff has a 5-1 record with an ERA of 2.28.
Brandon Woodruff injury history
Woodruff suffered a similar shoulder injury earlier this season. He also had an ankle issue in 2022, and an oblique injury in 2019. As Woodruff has aged, he's grown more prone to injuries such as these. Hopefully he is able to come back at some point this postseason and pitch again, as he has a 3.18 ERA in the playoffs lifetime.
Brewers postseason rotation without Brandon Woodruff
Without Brandon Woodruff in the playoff rotation, Milwaukee will rely on the likes of Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Wade Miley to carry the load in the NL Wild Card series. Beyond those three, the Brewers also have Adrian Houser and Colin Rea, should they be on the active postseason roster in the series.
Woodruff did not pitch the final series in preparation for the MLB Playoffs, but unfortunately does not seem well enough to make his return in time to face a scary Diamondbacks opponent which should match up well with Milwaukee.