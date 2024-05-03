Braves address bullpen depth with trade for ‘The Human Glitch’
Jimmy Herget was a cult hero in 2022 but his star has waned.
The Atlanta Braves are where they are — at the top of the baseball standings — in large part because Alex Anthopoulos has made savvy moves and made lemonade with lemons.
So Thursday's trade between the Braves and Los Angeles Angels may look initially like a minor deal of little consequence. But you never know. Maybe Anthopoulos has something up his sleeve.
The Braves sent cash considerations to the Angels in exchange for Jimmy Herget, a 30-year-old reliever who'd been DFA'd at the end of April without making an appearance in 2024.
Herget had a 4.66 ERA in 29 innings in 2023. But he was something of a marvel in 2022 when he posted a 2.48 ERA in 69 innings, notching nine saves.
Rob Friedman, aka Pitching Ninja, dubbed him "The Human Glitch" because of his sidearm deliver which produces eye-popping horizontal movement. He essentially throws the baseball like a frisbee.
Braves fans haven't seen a pitcher like Jimmy 'The Human Glitch' Herget
Herget hasn't been an effective bullpen arm for the Angels in recent seasons. And he wasn't exactly a runaway success with the Rangers or Reds before that. If anyone can get him to tap into those 2022 vibes, it's the Braves.
Fans will have to wait to see Herget in action. He was immediately optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. There he'll be able to get his bearings and the Braves will be able to figure out whether he can be useful this season.
It's a very low-risk, potentially-solid-reward move from Atlanta at this point in the season. Herget has a unique delivery and could become an asset in particular spots.