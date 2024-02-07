3 Braves non-roster invites who could make impact on next World Series team
These three Atlanta Braves non-roster invites could make a bigger impact than you think on their next World Series team.
2) Jordan Luplow could be a secret weapon for the Braves
One of two huge trades the Braves made this offseason saw them land Jarred Kelenic in some Alex Anthopoulos mastery. They barely had to give anything up as they took on the contracts of Evan White and Marco Gonzales (they'd go on to flip both later) and in turn, got themselves their left fielder of the future with five years of team control.
Kelenic projects as Atlanta's everyday left fielder, but he has just a .566 OPS in his career against left-handed pitching. He performed much better against southpaws this past season for Seattle, but that .566 figure is daunting. If he struggles against left-handers this upcoming season, Atlanta might have the perfect outfielder to platoon with him.
Jordan Luplow has made a career out of crushing left-handed pitching. He's not known for much else, but he has an .838 OPS against southpaws with 33 of his 47 career home runs coming against them.
Luplow was in Braves camp last season as a non-roster invite and had a chance to make the roster after a red-hot Spring Training, but an injury put an end to that. He appeared in just 39 MLB games this past season but showed he can still hit lefties well, slashing .235/.350/.412 with both of his home runs coming against them.
Kelenic should get the first crack against lefties but if he struggles, the Braves have a perfect fallback option to slot into the lineup for those games in his place.