3 Braves non-roster invites who could make impact on next World Series team
These three Atlanta Braves non-roster invites could make a bigger impact than you think on their next World Series team.
1) Ken Giles is yet another bullpen weapon the Braves can turn to at some point
The most intriguing minor league signing that the Braves have made this offseason was bringing in Ken Giles and inviting him to Spring Training. Their bullpen appears to be full, but Giles could be some valuable insurance.
Not too long ago Giles was one of the best relievers in all of baseball, even serving as the Astros closer on their 2017 World Series-winning team. He has a 2.71 ERA in 362 MLB appearances and has racked up a total of 115 saves.
Why the 33-year-old with such amazing numbers could be had on a minor league pact is quite simple. Injuries have really caught up to him. He's appeared in just nine MLB games since the 2019 season, including none in 2023. He has to prove that he's still got it after so many years barely pitching.
It's unlikely that Giles cracks the Opening Day roster, but if he goes down to the minors and pitches well, he could easily be one of the first players Atlanta calls up. He certainly has the track record of being a strong reliever, and could add another weapon to what is already one of the best bullpens in the National League.