3 surprisingly-affordable pitchers Braves can sign to fix rotation woes

The Atlanta Braves should be able to afford a starting rotation upgrade this offseason, especially if they're willing to pay up.

By Mark Powell

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
Atlanta Braves best move may be Seth Lugo

If the Braves want the best bargain buy this offseason, Seth Lugo is a good bet. Lugo had a sub-4 ERA this season and is expect to opt out of his current contract, which would only pay him $8 million. While Lugo is reportedly open to staying with the San Diego Padres on the right deal, the opt out essentially severs ties.

Lugo is worth over $10 million, but for most teams he would serve as a No. 3 starting pitcher. In Atlanta, he'd be a No. 4 behind Fried, Morton and Strider. This bumps Bryce Elder, a pitcher who make the NL All-Star team in 2023, to the No. 5 spot. Good luck beating that starting rotation.

The Padres may be aggressive in pursuing Lugo to some extent because their ace, Blake Snell, will also be a free agent. Snell could very well be the NL Cy Young this season despite San Diego failing to make the playoffs.

Lugo is a great fit in Atlanta, and knows the NL East well from his days as a New York Met.

