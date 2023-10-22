3 surprisingly-affordable pitchers Braves can sign to fix rotation woes
The Atlanta Braves should be able to afford a starting rotation upgrade this offseason, especially if they're willing to pay up.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves best move may be Seth Lugo
If the Braves want the best bargain buy this offseason, Seth Lugo is a good bet. Lugo had a sub-4 ERA this season and is expect to opt out of his current contract, which would only pay him $8 million. While Lugo is reportedly open to staying with the San Diego Padres on the right deal, the opt out essentially severs ties.
Lugo is worth over $10 million, but for most teams he would serve as a No. 3 starting pitcher. In Atlanta, he'd be a No. 4 behind Fried, Morton and Strider. This bumps Bryce Elder, a pitcher who make the NL All-Star team in 2023, to the No. 5 spot. Good luck beating that starting rotation.
The Padres may be aggressive in pursuing Lugo to some extent because their ace, Blake Snell, will also be a free agent. Snell could very well be the NL Cy Young this season despite San Diego failing to make the playoffs.
Lugo is a great fit in Atlanta, and knows the NL East well from his days as a New York Met.