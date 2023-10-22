3 surprisingly-affordable pitchers Braves can sign to fix rotation woes
The Atlanta Braves should be able to afford a starting rotation upgrade this offseason, especially if they're willing to pay up.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves should consider James Paxton
James Paxton has been a free agent before, and he's ready for a new challenge. Paxton came back from serious injury in Boston and emerged as a middle-of-the-rotation talent. With the Braves, he'd likely fill a similar role behind the likes of Max Fried, Spencer Strider and Morton. Yet, if this season proved anything, it's that Atlanta needs to provide Brian Snitker more veteran starting pitchers he can rely upon.
"I think I’m in a different spot this time around in free agency than I was last time. I’m not injured. I’m going to come in ready to pitch right away, so that’s different," Paxton told the 'Baseball Isn't Boring' podcast. "Who knows what’s going to happen? I don’t know what teams are going to come calling. What the Red Sox needs are. What direction they are going. I will be open to everything and then make a decision with my family and figure out what is best for us."
Paxton is open to remaining in Boston, and they could very well make him an offer in free agency. Spotrac lists Paxton's likely value as less than $10 million. Were they to make him that exact offer, Anthopoulos would have enough left over to improve the bullpen and then some.