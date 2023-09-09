3 Braves players not on the September roster who should play this postseason
Pitchers Collin McHugh, Aj Smith-Shawver and Jesse Chavez could make returns to the Braves roster for the postseason.
Braves Rumors: Reliever Jesse Chavez should be primed for a postseason return
Earlier this year, the Atlanta Braves lost one of their better relievers, Jesse Chavez, to a scary leg injury. Despite that, Atlanta has been able to hold onto one of the best bullpens in the big leagues. Early in September, the Braves rank second in MLB in bullpen ERA and WHIP.
But, among their bullpen arms, Chavez has been the most impressive. He's compiled 31 appearances and holds a 1.55 ERA and over 11 strikeouts per nine innings. His age-39 season has truly been impressive.
The Braves have missed his services dearly. Chavez has been replaced by a multitude of different relief options and while they have been serviceable, they haven't been near the level that the 39-year-old Chavez has been.
David O'Brien of The Athletic reports that Chavez has been off a mound facing live hitters in recent days. This is a huge step in order to get him back for the postseason. This kind of step is only going to propel the Braves closer to a World Series.
Atlanta already has one of the best offenses in the entire major leagues. They pair that with a few dominant arms and they will only be getting better as they get healthier down the stretch.