3 Braves players not on the September roster who should play this postseason
Pitchers Collin McHugh, Aj Smith-Shawver and Jesse Chavez could make returns to the Braves roster for the postseason.
Braves Rumors: Top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver should be back in Atlanta for the postseason
Heading into the season, the Braves didn't have a prospect with more hype and potential than the righty, AJ Smith-Sawver. Not only did he come with a ton of hype, but he's still extremely young, having yet to turn 21.
If the Braves opt to go with a five-man rotation for the playoffs in order to give starters more rest in between starts, Smith-Shawver is the perfect piece for that fifth spot. There are a few options, but nobody provides the ceiling that the top prospect does.
The Braves have already given the young pitcher a chance in the big leagues and it's come with mixed results. He currently holds an ERA in the mid-4s through four career starts. This includes a 5+ inning start against the Nationals in which he allowed no runs on three hits.
Even if the Braves don't opt for a five-man rotation, Smith-Shawver could still fit on the postseason roster. He gives the bullpen length and stamina that nobody in the current bullpen could offer.
Whatever his role may be, Atlanta needs to explore the possibility of bringing the top prospect up this season. AJ Smith-Shawver has a promising future in the big leagues and some exposure in the postseason would help him tremendously.