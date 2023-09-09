3 Braves players not on the September roster who should play this postseason
Pitchers Collin McHugh, Aj Smith-Shawver and Jesse Chavez could make returns to the Braves roster for the postseason.
Braves Rumors: Collin McHugh will need to return from the IL for the postseason
Collin McHugh has been one of the more reliable bullpen arms on the entire Braves roster, despite an ERA higher than you would like. The veteran has appeared in 41 games this year while compiling nearly 60 innings, second among relievers for Atlanta this year.
This past week, the righty has landed on the injured list again, with right shoulder inflammation. This isn't the first time that McHugh has dealt with shoulder troubles in his career, or in this season for that matter.
But once he's able to be healthy, he'll be one of Atlanta's more reliable relievers again. Atlanta doesn't feature too many big names in their bullpen this season, but they've produced rather well.
This year, his walk rate has ticked up and his strikeout rate has ticked down, but his experience alone is enough for the Braves to understand that he'll improve as the season drags on.
McHugh could land a spot with the Braves 2023 postseason roster just because of his tremendous success last season. He has the track record to throw quality innings in the playoffs this season. The Braves seem to trust him and if he can get healthy, there may not be a better option for Atlanta in October.