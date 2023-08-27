Braves rumors: Charlie Morton return, Kyle Wright importance, ludicrous magic number
- The Braves actual magic number
- How important is Kyle Wright to Braves' playoff hopes?
- Should the Braves bring Charlie Morton back?
By John Buhler
Atlanta Braves rumors: Should Charlie Morton get his $20M team option?
Atlanta does not have a lot of areas to address after this season. There may be a player here and there the Braves need to consider re-signing in free agency, but the biggest question to answer is what about Charlie Morton? He has a team option for 2024 worth $20 million. Morton has been a sensational pitcher since his mid-30s, but the dude will be 40 years old next season. What to do?
It has to start with this, and only this: What does Morton want to do? If he wants to pitch one more season, then it should be with the Braves. I would expect general manager Alex Anthopoulos to afford Morton enough time to make a logical decision over this. If he wants to come back for one last ride, then let's do it. If not, then look for Anthopoulos to look at adding an arm in MLB free agency.
Truth be told, Morton isn't going to know what to do until after this season ends. If the Braves win the World Series, that may be it for him. It would be his third championship of his career, and his second since coming to Atlanta. Potentially leaving $20 million on the table is hard, but that is not entirely up to him. Surely, the Braves will do him right if Morton decides to ride off into the sunset as a champion.
At this cross section in time, I think it makes sense to bring back Morton for one last ride in 2024.