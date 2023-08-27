Braves rumors: Charlie Morton return, Kyle Wright importance, ludicrous magic number
- The Braves actual magic number
- How important is Kyle Wright to Braves' playoff hopes?
- Should the Braves bring Charlie Morton back?
By John Buhler
Atlanta Braves rumors: The importance of Kyle Wright's fall return
As if you needed any more proof the Braves are in a terrific position to go on another deep postseason run, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com had Atlanta 19th of 19 possible playoff contenders in his latest list about contending teams who need guys back. Yes, the Braves could use Kyle Wright back in the rotation, but nowhere near as much as Toronto needs Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Castrovince argues that Wright's eventual return in September would be all about adding depth to the rotation, as well as taking some strain off the bullpen. Atlanta has already gotten Max Fried back from his injury. Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider were both All-Stars back in July. All the while, the ageless wonder that is Charlie Morton continues to shove on the reg. However, Atlanta needs a fifth starter...
Wright was the team's best pitcher a year ago, as he won 21 games in his true breakout season out of Vanderbilt. However, constant arm trouble has kept him out of the rotation for pretty much the entire year. He may not be back to form until 2024, but anything Wright can give the rotation now and into the postseason would be a huge plus. Heck, he could be arm to shorten games out of the bullpen.
For now, Atlanta can takes its time to ensure that when Wright gets recalled again, it will be for good.