Braves rumors: Charlie Morton return, Kyle Wright importance, ludicrous magic number
- The Braves actual magic number
- How important is Kyle Wright to Braves' playoff hopes?
- Should the Braves bring Charlie Morton back?
By John Buhler
Here is everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves heading into Sunday evening.
All the Atlanta Braves do is win, win, win, no matter what, no matter if noted MLB journalists like Jeff Passan and Bob Nightengale want to deny the most painfully obvious about baseball's greatest team.
When you have ageless wonders like Charlie Morton shoving on the reg, there's not much you can do. He gets better with age as the Braves' version of Tom Brady on the mound, toeing that rubber every fifth day. You just wait until Kyle Wright makes his most triumphant return to their big-league roster. Maybe by that time, Atlanta's magic number for everything will be in single digits. That would be cool!
Behold! Enough delicious Braves rumors to sink your teeth into during the final days of the dog days.
Atlanta Braves rumors: Bob Nightengale does not know magic numbers
For those of you out there who not only like doing math but like doing math on the weekends, there is a special level of hell reserved for you. So with it being the final weekend of August, magic numbers are about to be all the rage again. Every year, we forget the formula as to how to do it. It is some combination of leading team wins and trailing team losses, but we could all use a refresher about now.
Bob Nightengale must think 12 is the number of wins the Atlanta Falcons need to win the NFC South...
As it turns out, here are what the Braves' magic numbers are as of Saturday night to win the NL East (21), make the NL postseason (16) and clinch home-field advantage throughout (31).
I wasn't spectacular at accounting at UGA, but JFC... Don't try and tell me that this wasn't more Bill Plaschke L.A. Times I am so removed from the equation buffoonery. You don't even know! For those outside of Braves Country who hate this team, it sucks to suck. Like Globo Gym, we're better than you. Average Joe's did win at the end of the day, but nobody makes me bleed my own blood, bruh!
So if you need to know what magic numbers are, ask anyone but Bob Nightengale about that jazz.