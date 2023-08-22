Braves rumors: Charlie Morton's successor, Michael Soroka time, Vaughn Grissom rakes
The latest Atlanta Braves rumors suggest possible Charlie Morton replacements for next year, when Michael Soroka will be recalled again and if Vaughn Grissom should get more playing time.
By John Buhler
Here are some of the utmost important Atlanta Braves rumors heading into Tuesday afternoon.
So Atlanta got smoked by the hated New York Mets on Monday in their series-opening loss. It was abundantly clear that Allan Winans is not long for the Atlanta rotation. Do his struggles mean Michael Soroka will be recalled to the big leagues here soon? What about Charlie Morton’s long-term viability in the rotation? And should Brian Snitker get Vaughn Grissom’s bat into the lineup a bit more often?
Now riding a two-game skid, perhaps the Braves get it right vs. the Mets on Tuesday night at Truist?
Atlanta Braves rumors: Should Vaughn Grissom get more playing time?
With Vaughn Grissom back in the Atlanta lineup, Braves Country is always wondering if its most favorite Quadruple-A player will get his chance as an every-day player at some point. As long as Ozzie Albies is on the IL, Grissom will stick on the 25-man roster. While he is a defensive liability, his bat is good enough to have staying power in the big leagues. Will this be his last call-up for Atlanta?
Well, with the rosters set to expand in September, I would venture to guess that, yes, Grissom is up with the Braves for the rest of the regular season. This is because there is no crashing sense of urgency to recall Albies up before the calendar flips to the ninth month of the year. Yes, the Braves could try out some service time manipulation nonsense with Grissom, but just ride this thing out...
As for if he should get more playing time, it needs to be all about the matchups between Grissom and Nicky Lopez. There is no reason to meddle with absolutely loaded the Atlanta infield more than Brian Snitker absolutely has to. Whoever matches up with the opposing starting pitcher the best should get the start at second base while Albies is on the mend. He may not be sidelined for much longer...
Until Grissom is no longer a defensive liability, you simply cannot force him into the starting lineup.