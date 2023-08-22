Braves rumors: Charlie Morton's successor, Michael Soroka time, Vaughn Grissom rakes
The latest Atlanta Braves rumors suggest possible Charlie Morton replacements for next year, when Michael Soroka will be recalled again and if Vaughn Grissom should get more playing time.
By John Buhler
Atlanta Braves rumors: It is time for Michael Soroka to make his return
As painful as it sounds, it is all going to come down to MLB service time manipulation for Michael Soroka’s eventual return to the Braves’ starting rotation. Monday night’s starter Allan Winans was less than stellar vs. the New York Mets. Soroka should be toeing the rubber every fifth day in Atlanta. Unfortunately, we are probably not going to see him again until September. This is all about control.
In the wake of Winans’ rough start, Atlanta has just recalled southpaw Jared Shuster from Triple-A.
Since Shuster has far less MLB service time than Soroka, he could get the nod until Atlanta assures itself that it will get one more season of control when it comes to The Calgary Flame. The good news for the Braves is they have a massive lead in the NL East race, and they will probably earn home-field advantage going away in the coming weeks. Also, Soroka has pitched phenomenally down at Triple-A.
The bad news is that this looks terrible optically. I mean, if we were all in general manager Alex Anthopoulos’ shoes, we would probably have done the same thing. He has more championships to win, now and in the future. Let’s just hope that when Soroka inevitably returns to the big-league roster that he is seasoned enough to help the Braves win their second World Series title in three seasons.
Give it about two or three weeks and we should see Soroka back up in the Atlanta starting rotation.