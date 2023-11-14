Braves rumors: Chipper on Wash, surprise waiver claim, Brewers trade chatter
The hot stove is definitely on and the Atlanta Braves are the center of attention once again. Could a big move be looming?
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Atlanta makes surprise waiver claim
The Braves claimed Penn Murphy off waivers from the rival New York Mets on Tuesday. Murphy will be injured to start the 2024 season, but should be available out of the bullpen by mid-summer. At his best, Murphy is a solid middle relief arm, and we know how much Alex Anthopoulos has prioritized improving the Braves bullpen.
Murphy was drafted in the 33rd round by the Seattle Mariners in 2018, but since has been a positive surprise, pitching to a 2.70 ERA in 80 relief appearances. Clearly, he has what it takes to be successful against major-league hitters at a consistent rate. The Braves already extended Pierce Johnson and Joe Jimenez this offseason. Now, you can add Murphy to the list if/when he's back and healthy.
In claiming Murphy, Atlanta placed starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos on waivers. Chirinos was a dark horse for the No. 5 spot in the Braves rotation at times last season, but failed to deliver at the MLB level. Chirinos went 1-1 with a 9.27 ERA in five starts with the Braves in 2023.
Despite Atlanta's starting pitching concerns, there's at least 10 starters who likely ranked above Chirinos on the Braves organizational depth chart. There wasn't a spot for him on the 40-man roster, which is why he was let go in favor of Murphy.