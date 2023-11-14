Braves rumors: Chipper on Wash, surprise waiver claim, Brewers trade chatter
The hot stove is definitely on and the Atlanta Braves are the center of attention once again. Could a big move be looming?
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Everything Chipper Jones said about Ron Washington
While Ron Washington is no longer in Atlanta, his impact on the Braves will be felt for seasons to come. Washington played a major role in building a culture of winning in the ATL as one of Brian Snitker's most trusted assistants. Washington earned his next opportunity with the Angels, no doubt, but that doesn't mean Braves fans won't miss him on the third-base line in 2024.
FanSided's John Buhler spoke with Chipper Jones this week about what the loss of Washington means to this ball-club. Chipper agreed that Washington is irreplaceable.
"1000 percent. You could say that the entire Braves staff is one of the hardest working staffs I've ever been around, been a part of, but they are. The ringleader is Wash. He leaves no stone unturned. He is tedious. He is there every day. He is on those infielders every single day. He wants to have the best defensive ballclub, especially from an infield standpoint in Major League Baseball. And he sets a tremendous example."
W
When Washington initially took the Angels job, I floated Chipper as a potential replacement, were he interested. Chipper has a similar work ethic to Washington and has coached with the Braves in spring training. However, it's more likely the Braves go with a lesser name, like Willie Harris or Tom Goodwin.
Either candidate will have massive shoes to fill.