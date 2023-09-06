Braves Rumors: Cody Bellinger buzz, major Soroka concern, Kyle Wright return
- Kyle Wright looks on the cusp of his MLB return
- Michael Soroka's move to the IL is a major concern
- Buzz about Cody Bellinger and the Braves' free agency match
Braves Rumors: Cody Bellinger to Atlanta buzz in free agency
When talking about the possibilities for the Braves in free agency this offseason, the top priority is often considered to be pitching. That's sensible. Charlie Morton could conceivably retire after the 2023 season (he also has a $20 million club option), the Braves have yet to sign Max Fried to an extension, and the depth of the rotation was already tested this season.
So with players like Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, potentially Eduardo Rodriguez and Marcus Stroman, and several others on track to hit free agency this offseason, spending big on a starter would make sense. There is also the dream of signing Josh Hader to complete one of the best bullpens in baseball. All of these moves would further solidify Atlanta's status as a perennial contender.
But what if this lineup that's already lethal were to add a former MVP to it and upgrade one of the most inconsistent positions?
Chase Irle of SportsTalkATL recently broke down the top free agents that the Braves could pursue this offseason and listed Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger as a possibility. The impetus is that Eddie Rosario has just a $9 million club option for the 2024 season but has been frustratingly hot-and-cold this season. Thus, Alex Anthopoulos, should he be inclined to spend big in free agency, could swing for the fences to upgrade from Rosario.
Bellinger is in the midst of a career resurgence in Chicago, leading the Cubs in batting average (.319), home runs (23), RBI (84) and OPS (.933) among qualified players. After looking sub-average in his final few years with the Dodgers, he's returned to All-Star-caliber performance.
As Irle noted, though, he might be a bit too risky for the Braves, even beyond just the hefty price tag. For one, Atlanta doesn't need to upgrade in left field, even if it's conceivable that they could. On top of that, though, Bellinger is the best outfielder on the free agency market, but that substantial payday coming his way will take on the risk that he'll maintain his 2023 form and not regress, which is a tough bet to make.
Because of that, I have a hard time believing that Anthopoulos, with as stringent as he's been in terms of spending, would incur that type of risk. Having said that, it's still probably a good idea to keep a Braves-Bellinger match on your radar -- you know, just in case.