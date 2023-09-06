Braves Rumors: Cody Bellinger buzz, major Soroka concern, Kyle Wright return
- Kyle Wright looks on the cusp of his MLB return
- Michael Soroka's move to the IL is a major concern
- Buzz about Cody Bellinger and the Braves' free agency match
Braves Rumors: Michael Soroka concern resurfaces with move to IL
For the past couple of years, Braves fans have been wishful that Michael Soroka, who was an All-Star essentially right away in his MLB career, could return to the mound and to that form. Unfortunately, he's been inconsistent at best in his big-league return this season. And now the bad news is back for the young righty.
After getting shelled and lasting just three innings against the Cardinals on Tuesday night, Soroka was moved to the IL with numbness in his fingers and what the team called "right forearm tightness" in the official transaction. Braves manager Brian Snitker was asked after the game if the move was only precautionary and, instead, retorted that this could be something more substantial. "I think it's probably a big deal," Snitker said, via Braves Today.
Soroka missed two full seasons and the majority of three with back-to-back Achilles tears that resulted in a long, arduous recovery to get back to the big-league roster. He struggled to cement his place back in the Braves rotation but was clearly still working toward that. Now, he's got another injury wherein Atlanta doesn't seem to know the cause, which is always concerning.
On top of that, it's even worse for the Braves' future with Soroka as he'll accrue big-league service time with the move to the IL, taking another year of team control away on his contract. The two sides will likely settle on a deal in arbitration, but for a player trying to make a comeback, that's another bad break.
Everyone in Braves Country is surely rooting for Soroka to stay healthy and get back. But with the uncertainty of this latest injury also shrouded with him just getting even close to returning as a full-time Braves starter, the outlook appears bleak for even the start of 2024.