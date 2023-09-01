3 Braves on the September roster who don't deserve to play this postseason
The Atlanta Braves September roster is out, but not all of those players should make the postseason 26-man roster in a month.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves September roster is out, as the team added Dylan Lee and Forrest Wall to the mix on Friday. Lee is an excellent left-handed pitcher who should add a presence that the 'pen was previously missing. Wall, meanwhile, is best utilitzed as a pinch runner, and got his cup of coffee in the bigs earlier this season, picking up his first MLB hit in the process.
Atlanta has the best record in baseball for a reason, but that doesn't mean they aren't in a position to improve before the regular season ends. If the Braves are lucky enough to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NL, they'll receive an automatic spot in the NLDS, rather than having to play in the Wild Card round. They'll also receive home-field throughout the NL postseason.
The returns of Kyle Wright and Ozzie Albies are on the horizon in the ATL, meaning the roster is sure to change by the time the playoffs begin. Expect some fresh faces to enter the mix, and unfortunately for some, a few necessary changes.
Braves who won't make postseason roster: Collin McHugh
Collin McHugh's postseason roster spot is officially in jeopardy, as recent struggles have put him in a corner. McHugh hasn't been all that reliable of late, as he has a 4.50 ERA in the last 15 games. The Braves bullpen as a whole has been a strength since early August, but McHugh is an outlier.
McHugh's command hasn't been consistent of late, in particular with his slider, which is typically an out pitch for him. In an outing earlier this week, McHugh allowed both runners he inherited to score.
“Slider command wasn’t there,” McHugh said, per The Athletic. “They were around the zone, but they weren’t swinging. So I got to throw it in the zone, especially with guys on base. I couldn’t do it today. … They put together some good at-bats. I didn’t challenge them as much in the zone as much as I wanted to, and they took advantage.”
McHugh is a right-handed middle reliever, meaning he is replaceable. A.J. Smith-Shawver, as well as Darius Vines who pitched well in his debut, could take on that role if McHugh continues to struggle.