Braves Rumors: Cody Bellinger buzz, major Soroka concern, Kyle Wright return
- Kyle Wright looks on the cusp of his MLB return
- Michael Soroka's move to the IL is a major concern
- Buzz about Cody Bellinger and the Braves' free agency match
Braves Rumors: Kyle Wright rehab back on track, return nearing
Given the 14.5-game lead in the NL East and having the best record in baseball, you might conclude that the Atlanta Braves haven't missed last season's 21-game winner Kyle Wright. Wright, of course, has not pitched since May 3 when he was put on the IL with a shoulder injury that has kept him there for the entire season. His absence, however, is something the Braves have endured, not something that they've been completely fine without.
As such, the Braves have remained adamant that they would like to do everything in their power and within reason to get Wright onto the postseason roster. With the calendar turning to September, time is starting to run out. But the 27-year-old right-hander is also starting to show signs that his return could be coming quite soon.
On Tuesday, Wright made his third rehab start and second appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett. After getting shelled for three runs in 1.2 innings in the first outing, Braves fans saw the hurler look much more akin to the dominant force he was on the mound last season, going 3.2 innings allowing just one hit, two walks and no runs for the Stripers.
Wright was limited to 50 pitches in the outing before he was pulled. As such, he's not ready to get the call-up to Atlanta just yet. Having said that, the plan appears to be for him to increase his workload in a rehab start early next week. Should that go well, then the Braves could look to get him to the big-league club and get some work a few weeks prior to the start of the playoffs.
The Braves have struggled mightily throughout the season to fill the fifth starter role and Wright would help with that down the home stretch. Even better, the club's success this season gives them the ability to have a soft runway for Wright when he does return to the big-league roster. Time is running out, though, and hopes are that Tuesday's rehab start is a sign that he's almost ready to come back.