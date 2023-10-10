Braves Rumors: Game 3 mystery starter, Arcia mistake, not scared of Philly
- Braves won't release Game 3 starter
- Orlando Arcia makes bold choice to mock Bryce Harper
- Braves not scared of Philly home field advantage
Braves Rumors: Atlanta plays up mystery around Game 3 starter
The heroics of Austin Riley and Michael Harris II saved the Atlanta Braves from almost certain death in Game 2 of the NLDS, much to the pleasure of the hometown crowd. Now the Braves hit the road for Game 3 in Philadelphia, a hostile environment that ESPN's Jeff Passan called the "SEC stadium" of baseball.
Atlanta felt the wrath of Philly fans last postseason and that series ended poorly. It's difficult to win on the road, and it's extremely difficult to win on the road in Philadelphia in the postseason, unless you're the Boston Celtics. The Braves have the talent to overcome long odds, but one key area of weakness could sink the ship.
With Charlie Morton out due to a finger injury and Kyle Wright sidelined through the 2024 season, Atlanta's third starter is a major enigma at the moment. There's Bryce Elder, who made the All-Star team this season, but he has struggled mightily in recent months. There's A.J. Smith-Shawver. He has some juice but he's 20 years old, so the lights might be a tad bright. Or, the Braves could lean on the bullpen. The options are plentiful, but none stand out as particularly desirable.
The Braves, for their part, are not releasing their Game 3 starter. Brian Snitker told reporters discussions are "ongoing," with ace Spencer Strider not available until Game 4.
Meanwhile, the Phillies are expected to have Aaron Nola back on the mound with a loud crowd at his back. It's safe to say the Braves are facing a major disadvantage in the pitching department. That said, a Game 3 win for Atlanta — will so many odds stacked in Philly's favor — could break the Phillies' spirit.