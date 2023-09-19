Braves Rumors: Kyle Wright's harsh truth, bullpen help on the way, bracket update
Kyle Wright is learning the hard way there's no guarantees on this Braves roster. Some bullpen help is on the way after a roster move. Atlanta clinches a bye.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Bullpen help is on the way
Atlanta is getting some much-needed bullpen help at the right time in the form of Jess Chavez, who was activated just ahead of a late-September postseason run on Tuesday. Chavez has been off the roster since June, when he was hit by a comebacker off his leg. As Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors suggests, Chavez could be a huge addition to the Atlanta pen this October.
"The veteran signed a minor league deal with Atlanta in the offseason and cracked the Opening Day roster. He made 31 appearances prior to his injury with an earned run average of 1.55 in that time. He was helped out a bit by an 85.4% strand rate but still had excellent peripherals with a 30.8% strikeout rate, 7.7% walk rate and 48.5% ground ball rate. If he can get back into that form now that he’s healthy, he will strengthen the club’s bullpen just in time for the playoffs."
Those numbers are legit, and by replacing Lucas Luetge, the Braves are essentially doing addition by subtraction.
The former Yankees farmhand had an ERA over seven with Atlanta. Chavez, who when healthy is one of the better middle relief pitchers in baseball, should be considered a major upgrade if he can stay healthy.