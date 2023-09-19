Braves Rumors: Kyle Wright's harsh truth, bullpen help on the way, bracket update
Kyle Wright is learning the hard way there's no guarantees on this Braves roster. Some bullpen help is on the way after a roster move. Atlanta clinches a bye.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Kyle Wright knows his spot isn't guaranteed
Kyle Wright hasn't been the same since he came back from a major injury suffered in mid-May. He knows it. The Braves know it. Atlanta has at least four solid rotation pieces, as well as a bullpen they can rely on. There's no guarantee Wright plays a major role on this postseason roster, or that he makes it at all.
“I think he’s doing great for a kid that had no Spring Training and no regular season until now,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I don’t think you can expect much more than what he’s doing.”
That's setting the bar relatively low if you're Snitker, which also shows how the Braves feel about him at this juncture. You surely cannot expect him to start unless absolutely necessary. Perhaps he can make some sort of appearance as a long-term reliever, but even then he hasn't shown he can get hitters out consistently since his comeback attempt.
“I think sometimes I’m having trouble finding a feel for the game,” Wright said. “I think that’s where I got in trouble sometimes. To Harper, the curveball, I don’t think I should have thrown that one, because I kind of got him with that on his first AB. He’s such a smart hitter. You usually can’t get him out on the same pitch twice.”
Does that sound like a confident pitcher, let alone one who should be pitching for the World Series favorites in a critical postseason game? I'm going to lean hard no. On Monday, I made the argument that Wright could be better suited rehabbing and preparing for next season, rather than pitching in October baseball games:
"Wright is a solid starting pitcher, and a big part of the Braves future. Keeping him off the postseason roster should not be considered a reflection of what the front office thinks of him. Unfortunately, injuries do play a role in these decisions, and Wright could be an odd man out."
It's sad, but true. Wright's spot isn't guaranteed, and he hasn't done much to take it.