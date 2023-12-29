Braves rumors: Surprise trade target, intriguing roster move, Andruw Jones HOF case
- Could the Atlanta Braves trade for Mariners ace Luis Castillo?
- Phillip Evans signed to a minor-league deal.
- What are the chances Andruw Jones makes the Hall of Fame?
By Mark Powell
Braves rumors: Another roster move adds to deep utility competition
The Braves signed Phillip Evans to a minor-league contract this week. Evans is expected to receive a spring training invite, where he will compete for a roster spot on the MLB team. At the very least Evans could provide some organizational depth in Gwinnett should he accept an assignment to MiLB.
In 2017, 2018 and 2020, Evans showed sustained growth at the plate, something the Braves are lacking among their current utility infielders. He slashed .290/.377/.366 in those three seasons, though he had just over 100 plate appearances total.
Evans signed on with the Yankees on a minor-league deal in 2021, and the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022. He hasn't appeared in the majors since his brief time with the Pittsburgh Pirates at the beginning of 2021.
In Arizona, Evans played for the Diamondbacks Triple-A team in the Pacific Coast League, where he slashed .312/.424/.439 with moderate power.
Atlanta has a deep group of positional talent. If he is to make the MLB roster, Evans will have to beat out the likes of Forrest Wall, David Fletcher, Andrew Velazquez and Leury Garcia for a spot in spring training. From there, it will be tough sledding, as earning at-bats on this roster is no easy task.