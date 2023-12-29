Braves rumors: Surprise trade target, intriguing roster move, Andruw Jones HOF case
- Could the Atlanta Braves trade for Mariners ace Luis Castillo?
- Phillip Evans signed to a minor-league deal.
- What are the chances Andruw Jones makes the Hall of Fame?
By Mark Powell
Braves rumors: Will Andruw Jones make the Baseball Hall of Fame?
Andruw Jones is entering his seventh year on the Hall-of-Fame ballot. His percentage of votes gained has increased every year since his first, in which he received just over seven percent. Last winter, over 58 percent of BBWAA voters thought Jones deserved a spot in Cooperstown.
Jones had a memorable run with the Atlanta Braves before steep drop-off once he left the ATL. Jones was a five-time All-Star, 10-time gold glove winner, a silver slugger and former TSN Major League Player of the Year. These accomplishments are worth noting, as many consider Jones one of the best defensive center fielders ever to play the game. With the Braves, he was able to add a power bat to the lineup as well.
While Jones time with the Braves was memorable and he undoubtedly played at a Hall-of-Fame pace, that was not the case once he left. Jones struggled with injuries and consistency in Los Angeles, Chicago, Texas and New York, failing to make a single All-Star appearance and thus killing any momentum his Hall-of-Fame case had.
Still, Jones peak is arguably better than any player of his era, as MLB.com's Sarah Langs writes:
"His peak seven-year WAR -- the sum of his seven highest totals, not necessarily consecutively -- was 46.4. That’s ahead of the average of the 19 Hall of Fame center fielders, which is 44.7. In fact, only eight center fielders have had a higher peak seven-year WAR: Mays, Ty Cobb, Mike Trout, Mickey Mantle, Tris Speaker, Griffey, Joe DiMaggio and Duke Snider," Langs wrote.
If Jones doesn't make the Hall, he'll still be remembered as a Braves legend. Atlanta retired Jones' No. 25 just last year.