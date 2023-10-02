Braves Rumors: Postseason roster hint, MLB award snub, Marcell Ozuna
- Marcell Ozuna helps lead Braves to home run record
By Scott Rogust
Braves rumors: Marcell Ozuna's turnaround helps Atlanta tie MLB home run record
Earlier this season, Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna caught the ire of Braves fans due in part to his struggles at the plate. But one road trip to Miami to take on the Marlins turned his fortune around. With that turnaround, Ozuna did make things easier for the Braves, especially in terms of clinching the best record in baseball and tying the home run record.
On Sunday's season finale against the Washington Nationals, Ozuna hit not one but two home runs. With that, Ozuna helped the Braves bring their home run total to 307, tying the 2019 Minnesota Twins for the most home runs hit in a single season.
What a moment for the Braves. Earlier in the year, fans were calling for Ozuna to get released by the team. Through April, he was dreadful, recording a .085 batting average, a .194 on-base percentage, a .203 slugging percentage, two home runs, two RBI, four runs, five hits, and 18 strikeouts.
But once on the road trip to Miami, Ozuna hit three home runs and knocked in six runs in three games. Since then, Ozuna carried the momentum throughout the season and eventually had a season to remember. Particularly, he hit 40 home runs in a campaign for the first time.
In 144 games, Ozuna slashed .274/.346/.558 while recording 40 homers, 84 runs, 100 RBI, and 145 hits in 530 at-bats.
The Braves led the majors in home runs by a mile, with the Los Angeles Dodgers being in second with 249.
While hitting all of those home runs in the regular season are nice and all, but the Braves are focused on bringing home another World Series title.