Braves Rumors: Postseason roster hint, MLB award snub, Marcell Ozuna
- Braves World Series champion outrighted to Triple-A
- One player snubbed from postseason list
- Marcell Ozuna helps lead Braves to home run record
By Scott Rogust
Braves rumors: Multiple players snubbed on MLB.com list
Given that the Atlanta Braves were one of the top teams in all of baseball, the expectation was that there would be multiple recognitions heading their way. After all, they do have two NL MVP candidates on the roster in outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and first baseman Matt Olson, with the former being the favorite. Not to mention that starting pitcher Spencer Strider is a legitimate NL Cy Young candidate as well.
MLB.com created a list of the top 50 players who will compete in the postseason across all 12 qualifying teams. Well, one thing that stood out was Acuna sitting second on the list behind Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts. But there was one absence on the list -- outfielder Michael Harris II. However, Harris was listed as an honorable mention, so there's that.
There is going to be much debate as to who should win the NL MVP between Acuna and Betts, but the Braves star has done something that has never been done. Acuna became the first player to ever record 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single season. That's right. Not one player has ever done that.
Acuña was listed second behind Betts because he didn't play in Atlanta's World Series run in the postseason due to a knee injury.
As for Harris, he dealt with multiple injuries to start the season, but he has since rebounded and played to the level he did as a rookie last year. Through 138 games, Harris recorded a .293 batting average, a .331 on-base percentage, a .477 slugging percentage, 18 home runs, 57 RBI, 76 runs scored, and 148 hits in 505 at-bats.
Here is which Braves players made the Top 50 and where they are ranked:
- Ronald Acuña Jr. (No. 2)
- Matt Olson (No. 5)
- Spencer Strider (No. 15)
- Austin Riley (No. 23)
- Ozzie Albies (No. 33)
- Sean Murphy (No. 44)