Braves Rumors: Postseason roster hint, MLB award snub, Marcell Ozuna
- Braves World Series champion outrighted to Triple-A
- One player snubbed from postseason list
- Marcell Ozuna helps lead Braves to home run record
By Scott Rogust
Braves rumors: A hint as to who won't make the postseason roster
The Atlanta Braves clinched the No. 1 seed in the National League by way of holding a 104-58 record. With that, they won't have to play in the Wild Card Series. Instead, they will wait to see who makes it out of there and then face off with the remaining team with the lowest seed.
Even with the team having essentially a one-week break, they will still have to make up their postseason roster. There is one player who won't be on the roster for their hopeful run to their second World Series title in three years.
On Monday, the day after the end of the regular season, the Braves outrighted infielder Ehire Adrianza to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Adrianza was in the midst of his second stint with the Braves. In his first stint with the team, Adrianza was part of the World Series-winning team. He would rejoin the team in 2022 and then win the primary backup infielder position. However, Adrianza dealt with elbow inflammation and later picked up a shoulder strain that would sideline him from early May until most of the season, where he was designated for assignment on Sept. 25.
In five games, Adrianza had just 10 at-bats, failing to record a hit.
While he was outrighted, it's unknown if Adrianza would accept the assignment.