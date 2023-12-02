Braves Rumors: Randy Arozarena trade package, longshot trade target, RP signs
- Braves sign RHP Tommy Doyle to minor league contract
- Logan Gilbert named possible (but improbable) Braves trade target
- A hypothetical Braves trade package for Rays' Randy Arozarena
Braves Rumors: Potential trade package to land Rays' Randy Arozarena in Atlanta
MLB insider Jack Azoulay-Haron recently reported the Tampa Bay Rays will listen to trade offers for left fielder Randy Arozarena. The 28-year-old, who earned his first All-Star berth last season, should draw interest from every corner of the MLB if he's available.
The Braves' focus appears to be on pitching, but Arozarena is an affordably priced star under team control through 2026. The Braves would have to trade the farm to acquire him, but outfield — and particularly left field — was a real point of weakness for an otherwise dominant Braves lineup last season. The rich would get richer here, with Arozarena joining the best offense in MLB history in the middle of his prime.
Arozarena was prolific as the heart and soul of a 99-win Rays team last season. He slashed .254/.364/.425 with 23 home runs and 85 RBIs. He also stole 22 bases, impacting every area of the game. The Braves already have historic power and a couple deadly base-runners, headlined by unanimous National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. An outfield triumvirate of Acuña, Arozarena, and sophomore Michael Harris II is quite the enticing thought.
Chase Irle of Sports Talk ATL has a robust trade proposal to get both sides across the finish line.
This feels like a fair swap. The Braves get an immediate All-Star contributor at a position of need. The Rays add an All-Star pitcher in Bryce Elder, who should be able to rebound from last season's disappointing finish. Vaughn Grissom is a talented bat and Atlanta's best "prospect." Owen Murphy, a 2022 first-round pick, offers upside in the bullpen.
Tampa Bay gets affordable talent to keep them in the contenders' circle while the Braves bolster their already-elite offense. It's probably a pipe dream, but Alex Anthopoulos has shocked the world before.