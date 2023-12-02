Braves Rumors: Randy Arozarena trade package, longshot trade target, RP signs
- Braves sign RHP Tommy Doyle to minor league contract
- Logan Gilbert named possible (but improbable) Braves trade target
- A hypothetical Braves trade package for Rays' Randy Arozarena
Braves Rumors: Mariners' Logan Gilbert identified as improbable trade target
The Braves are widely speculated to be in the market for pitching. While several high-profile free agent targets remain — Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodriguez — a lot of the Atlanta buzz has shifted to trade targets, such as Tampa Bay Rays hurler Tyler Glasnow or Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber.
But, Alex Lord of Sports Talk ATL posits another potential target — 26-year-old Seattle Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert, who made 32 starts for the M's last season. He posted a 13-7 record with a 3.73 ERA and 1.075 WHIP. Gilbert has now posted a sub-4.00 ERA in consecutive seasons and he is under team control through 2027.
He would be a great addition to the Braves, providing another reliable starter on the same career timeline as Spencer Strider. That said, there are a couple of factors that could prevent the Braves from getting a deal across the finish line.
First of all, teams don't trade 26-year-old pitchers with four years of team control remaining lightly. The Mariners have a ton of pitchers — and Blake Snell is reportedly eager to return home — but that doesn't mean Seattle will sacrifice Gilbert unless there is serious value in the Braves' return package. Atlanta, meanwhile, doesn't have the deepest farm system to mine trade assets from.
Gilbert clearly has the talent to seriously improve Atlanta's title odds. Last season, he posted a 4.7 walk rate, which landed in the MLB's 95th percentile. He has a strong command of the strike zone and he's still very much on the upswing. That said, don't count on Gilbert being dealt any time soon.