Braves Rumors: Randy Arozarena trade package, longshot trade target, RP signs
- Braves sign RHP Tommy Doyle to minor league contract
- Logan Gilbert named possible (but improbable) Braves trade target
- A hypothetical Braves trade package for Rays' Randy Arozarena
Braves Rumors: Tommy Doyle signs minor league contract with Atlanta
The Atlanta Braves have signed Tommy Doyle to a minor league contract, per the MLB's transaction tacker (h/t MLB Trade Rumors). The expectation is that Doyle will receive an invite to spring training, where he can compete for a spot in the Braves' bullpen hierarchy.
Atlanta has quite a few relievers on staff already. From notable returners such as A.J. Minter and Joe Jimenez, to newcomers Aaron Bummer and Jackson Kowar, there aren't too many spots up for grabs. As a result, Doyle will probably begin the season with Triple-A Gwinnett and operate as an emergency option should the Braves run into injury troubles.
Doyle spent was a third-round pick to the Colorado Rockies in 2017. He has appeared in 18 total MLB contests — three in 2020 and 15 last season. In 2023, the righty posted a 6.85 ERA and 1.521 WHIP in 23.2 innings pitched. He registered 18 strikeouts and 13 walks. Doyle relies heavily on a 90 MPH cutter, which makes up 48 percent of his pitches, per Baseball Savant. He also boasts a 94 MPH fastball (44 percent) and an 87 MPH slider (eight percent).
At 27 years old, Doyle still has ample time to carve out a career in the majors. For now, however, expect him in a Stripers uniform — not a Braves uniform — when the 2024 season starts.