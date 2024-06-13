Broncos have a chip on their shoulder thanks to NFL schedule makers
By Scott Rogust
The Denver Broncos hit the reset button in the second offseason with head coach Sean Payton at the helm. Their biggest turnover was at quarterback when the team released Russell Wilson after benching him late in the season. With that, the NFL world waited to see who they would bring in to replace the former multi-time Pro Bowler. The team already had Jarrett Stidham in-house as the defacto No. 1 quarterback. This offseason, they acquired Zach Wilson from the New York Jets and used their first-round pick on Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.
The Broncos also oversaw some notable departures, such as safety Justin Simmons, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and center Lloyd Cushenberry. The team is being molded in Payton's image, and the team may not be the most stacked on paper. The NFL seemingly feels that way, as they booked the Broncos for just two primetime games this season.
Wide receiver Courtland Sutton spoke to reporters on Wednesday to talk about the team's chances in 2024. Sutton says he feels the NFL schedule makers aren't respecting the Broncos enough, and the team is looking to surprise people.
Sutton's comments come from Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan's Andrew Mason.
"I'm excited to see what's going to happen this upcoming season. I think we're going to out there and shock a lot of people, based upon how they put our schedule out there and not giving us that many primetime games," said Sutton. "I don't think the people expect a lot from us, but we know what we got in our locker room and I think it's going to be a lot of fun this year."
Courland Sutton says Broncos are ready to prove NFL schedule makers wrong
The Broncos have just two games scheduled for primetime: Thursday Night Football on the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 and Monday Night Football at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13. That's all for Denver. The Week 7 matchup is notable, as that will be Payton's return to New Orleans for the first time since coming out of retirement to coach Denver.
Depending on how the season goes for the Broncos, there's a chance they could be flexed into a primetime game later in the year. Of course, that will be dependent on the team being in a playoff position.
On Denver's schedule, they currently don't have time set for their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals or Week 18 game against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.
As Sutton brings up, the team is comprised of players who have been with Denver for the past few years, recent free-agent signings, and NFL Draft picks. They could have the chance to play spoiler. We've seen it be done in recent years. In 2023, the Houston Texans shocked the world, won the AFC South, and picked up a playoff win against the Cleveland Browns. In 2022, the New York Giants clinched a Wild Card spot and beat the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs. Maybe the Broncos are that shocking team for 2024?
If there's one thing about the NFL season, it's that anything can happen. Sutton is sending out a warning to the rest of the league -- don't count out the Broncos just yet.