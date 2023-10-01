3 Browns to blame for blowout loss to Ravens without Deshaun Watson
With Deshaun Watson out with an injury, the Cleveland Browns took a 28-3 beating at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.
By Luke Norris
Listed as questionable all week after suffering an injury to his right shoulder during the Cleveland Browns' Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Deshaun Watson sat Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
And his team certainly missed him as the offense gained just 166 total yards in a lopsided 28-3 home loss to their AFC North rivals.
But even had Watson been available, Cleveland still may not have had a chance as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense ran wild on the Browns' top-ranked defense.
With the win, John Harbaugh is now 25-6 against the Browns in his career and 12-4 in Cleveland.
So, who exactly deserves the blame for Cleveland's second loss of the season? Let's start with Harbaugh's counterpart.
Browns to blame for Week 4 loss to Ravens: Kevin Stefanski
Look, the Browns were at a bit of a disadvantage to start with Watson on the shelf, forcing Kevin Stefanski to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson (we'll get more in-depth on him shortly). But it's not as if the Ravens were at full strength as Harbaugh entered the game down six starters.
Stefanski simply didn't take advantage. Truth be told, it looked as if his team wasn't ready to compete at all. Instead of rallying with their superstar on the bench, the Browns essentially looked beaten from the get-go.
To make matters worse, Stefanski made several questionable decisions throughout the afternoon, most notably with his play-calling. I mean, trick plays for a guy who's never played a single NFL snap before Sunday. Overall, this was just an uninspired performance from Cleveland on both sides of the ball.