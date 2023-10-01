3 Browns to blame for blowout loss to Ravens without Deshaun Watson
With Deshaun Watson out with an injury, the Cleveland Browns took a 28-3 beating at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.
By Luke Norris
Browns to blame for Week 4 loss to Ravens: The entire Cleveland defense
Perhaps it's a bit of a copout to blame the entire Browns' defense here, but you can't simply pinpoint one player or one unit as everyone was torched in this defeat.
Coming into this week, the Cleveland defense ranked first in nearly every major statistical category through the first three games. But that won't be the case when Week 4 officially comes to a close on Monday night.
Lamar Jackson was absolutely brilliant on Sunday, accounting for all four Baltimore touchdowns.
Entering this battle with the second-highest completion percentage in the league, trailing only Justin Herbert, the 2019 NFL MVP had his most accurate game of the year thus far, connecting on 79% of his passes for 186 yards. Each of his two touchdown passes went to tight end Mark Andrews, who ended his day with five receptions for 80 yards.
Jackson also accounted for 27 of Baltimore's 131 rushing yards and ran for two scores. Gus Edwards led the Ravens' rushing attack with 48 yards, while Justice Hill added 33 on just three carries.
As mentioned, the Browns have a bye week and then resume their 2023 season with a Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. And if Stefanski & Co. want to avoid another "Browns to blame" column in two weeks, they'll need to make some adjustments during their time off.