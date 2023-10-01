3 Browns to blame for blowout loss to Ravens without Deshaun Watson
With Deshaun Watson out with an injury, the Cleveland Browns took a 28-3 beating at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.
By Luke Norris
Browns to blame for Week 4 loss to Ravens: Dorian Thompson-Robinson
As mentioned, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the former UCLA standout whom the Browns selected in the fifth round of this year's draft, had yet to take a regular-season snap. And Stefanski's questionable playcalling didn't really allow him to ever get comfortable.
But here's the thing. Thompson-Robinson is still an NFL quarterback. And he genuinely earned his spot as Deshaun Watson's backup with some strong play during the preseason, beating out Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond. So, using the excuse that this was his first real game only goes so far.
The fact remains that the 23-year-old played a lousy football game. Yes, it's that simple.
As a super senior at UCLA last year (he took his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19), Thompson-Robinson completed a career-high 69.6% of his passes. But accuracy wasn't his friend on Sunday as he connected on just 19 of 36 (52.8%) targets against the Ravens, ultimately throwing for just 121 yards. He also took four sacks, but the Browns' offensive line certainly deserves some of the blame there.
But the O-line can't take the blame for Thompson-Robinson's three interceptions, the first two of which led to Baltimore touchdowns. The third didn't matter, as it came on the game's final play.
As Cleveland has a bye in Week 5, one has to assume Deshaun Watson will be ready to roll for the Browns' Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. And Dorian Thompson-Robinson might just be happy about that. If he played this poorly against the Ravens, just imagine what Nick Bosa & Co. would do to him.