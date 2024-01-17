5 free agents the Browns can sign to win Super Bowl next season
If the Browns can swing a few of these free agent deals, the Super Bowl truly could be within their sights.
It had to end in heartbreak. The Cleveland Browns made it to the postseason after the unlikeliest of heroes, former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco, took the reigns for an injured Deshaun Watson. While there was optimism that the Browns could make some noise in the playoffs, their journey met an immediate and gruesome end at the hands of rookie MVP candidate CJ Stroud -- an Ohio State product, no less.
Clearly, Cleveland still has work to do if they want to get further in the playoffs. Nobody expects the Browns to compete for the Super Bowl in any given year, but it honestly feels like, for the first time, the organization is actually close. They just need a few true difference-makers on either side of the ball to make it all happen.
Here are five free agents the Browns could sign in the 2024 offseason in order to become a true Super Bowl juggernaut by 2025.
5. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans is one of the most consistent players in the NFL, to the point where he is flying under the radar as a record-breaking wide receiver. He's so good that he's elevated raw, mercurial quarterbacks into stars, whether that was Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M or, most recently, former Cleveland Browns gunslinger Baker Mayfield. While Mayfield can be praised for taking his Tampa Bay Buccaneers further in the playoffs than his former employers, everyone knows that Evans is more responsible.
Signing Evans doesn't look likely for the Browns, because he is that important to the Buccaneers. Evans is legitimately a Bucs legend and their best wide receiver in franchise history. But imagine if the Browns could add him on the outside.
He is the best receiver in the league right now at the catch point, he's impossible to take out of games, he can win at multiple levels of the field, and his playing style makes him a quarterback's best friend.
Between Evans and Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns would easily have the best wide receiver duo in the entire NFL. For the fifth time in his career, Evans caught at least 12 regular-season touchdowns, leading the league with 13. Cleveland so badly needs that end zone threat.