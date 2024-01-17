5 free agents the Browns can sign to win Super Bowl next season
If the Browns can swing a few of these free agent deals, the Super Bowl truly could be within their sights.
4. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings
The subject of trade rumors throughout the 2023 NFL regular season, Danielle Hunter ended up standing pat in Minnesota instead of being moved to a true Super Bowl contender. Although the Browns aren't true contenders right now and do have a serious quarterback question to answer after how poorly Watson played during the season, those issues may not matter if they load up with elite players like Hunter.
Edge defenders might be the second-most valuable players in the NFL behind quarterbacks. Browns fans can attest to this growing notion, as their own Myles Garrett has consistently been an MVP-caliber difference-maker for them. The problem is that a great edge rusher often needs another great edge rusher to truly be unlocked, lest they get held every play. Garrett can beat the double and even triple teams, but imagine what he could achieve with a player like Hunter across from him.
While Za'Darius Smith helped as a 20 QB hit pass rusher for the Browns in 2023, Hunter is on a different level with his speed, explosiveness, overall athleticism, and "bend". On paper, Hunter has the skill set to perfectly complement what Garrett brings to the table. The 29-year-old had a career-high 16.5 sacks and had MVP whispers of his own. If the Browns can somehow pair Hunter and Garrett together, they could terrorize any passing attack in the NFL.