5 free agents the Browns can sign to win Super Bowl next season
If the Browns can swing a few of these free agent deals, the Super Bowl truly could be within their sights.
3. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Stealing a star player away from a rival would be an ideal scenario for the Browns, and given how often that seems to happen in the AFC North, Cleveland would love to be on the receiving end of such a deal. There are a few players they could steal away from a rival in 2024's edition of free agency, but perhaps nobody could help the team more, when looking at their needs, than Tee Higgins.
Deshaun Watson looks like a fraudulent franchise quarterback in many ways, including on-field performance, which was supposed to be the reason the Browns front office sold their soul to the devil to trade for him. Moving Watson is basically impossible at this point, because nobody in their right mind would acquire him and his astronomical wages. Cleveland has to choose between starting him or bailing, but no matter what, they are going to need to load up on receiver help to make up for the question mark at quarterback.
Since Mike Evans is unrealistic, the Browns are probably going to have to add two receivers in free agency. They haven't exactly drafted well at the position over the years (remember Corey Coleman?), so signing veterans is key. Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins is a potential superstar to sign in free agency, and he could be a perfect complement as a WR2 next to Amari Cooper, one of the very best in the business.
Higgins himself is no slouch. The Bengals starter has more than delivered on expectations as the 33rd overall pick four years ago, exceeding 900 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons in the NFL before his numbers sagged in 2023 without Joe Burrow. Adding Higgins would guarantee two top-class starters at wide receiver for the Browns with the potential for a third if the stars align.