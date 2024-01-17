5 free agents the Browns can sign to win Super Bowl next season
If the Browns can swing a few of these free agent deals, the Super Bowl truly could be within their sights.
2. Chase Young, DE, San Francisco 49ers
Browns fans always dream of loading up on Ohio State stars, so it was particularly bitter to get embarrassed in the postseason by CJ Stroud starting for the Houston Texans, no less, who famously fleeced Cleveland in the Deshaun Watson trade - and then ended up with a much, much better quarterback anyway.
Chase Young is an elite, blue-chip draft product from Ohio State that the Browns could actually acquire in 2024. Traded from the fire-selling Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers, Young is in contention for a ring in the Bay Area, and if he wins one, maybe he could take his talents to cold Cleveland in order to help them finally achieve that dream.
If the tandem of Hunter and Garrett is downright unfair on paper, then imagine what Young could do with the best edge rusher in the game across from him. Young has as much raw upside and talent as any defensive player in the NFL right now. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year, Young feels like he's just a step away from being all he can be, and that could actually happen best in Cleveland while under the tutelage of a man who is probably the most dominant player in the league at any position.