Deshaun Watson trade regrade: Texans use haul to oust Browns from playoffs
The Deshaun Watson trade is starting to look even worse for the Cleveland Browns after Saturday.
By John Buhler
It wasn't even close. The Houston Texans absolutely obliterated the Cleveland Browns in their AFC Wild Card Game on Saturday afternoon, 45-14. While Cleveland was one win better during the regular season, home-field advantage for the AFC South champions gave the Texans the slight edge to then break the Browns' back. 38-year-old Joe Flacco turned into a pumpkin as midnight struck on his year.
I will give Flacco a ton of credit for playing so well down the stretch as essentially the Browns' emergency option at quarterback. All things equal, Deshaun Watson should be the guy starting under center for Cleveland. The Browns gave up so much draft capital to Houston, in addition to the fully guaranteed contract he garnered. He has spent the bulk of the last two seasons out of uniform.
Houston was absolutely horrendous last season. It allowed the Texans to be in position to draft their franchise quarterback No. 2 overall in former Ohio State star C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft. The No. 12 overall pick they got from Cleveland allowed for the Texans to trade up to No. 3 in a deal with the Arizona Cardinals so that DeMeco Ryans could draft a fellow Alabama alum in Will Anderson Jr.
Here is a list of every pick that Houston got from Cleveland in the Watson trade and what all became.
They are not all hits, but essentially getting Stroud and Anderson for bottoming out is so massive.
NFL trade re-grade: What to make of Deshaun Watson deal to Cleveland?
Right now, you have to say that Houston won the trade going away because they have the three most important things a championship-caliber franchise needs when it comes to on-the-field production. Anderson's Houstonian arrival has everything to do with the Watson trade. The Texans were also bad enough without Watson to merit drafting Stroud, as well as hiring their former star linebacker Ryans.
Perhaps best of all, the Texans did not have to fire their general manager in Nick Caserio or part ways with their Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Admittedly, Cleveland already had a great roster before the Watson trade, but you have to wonder if the Browns are any better after dealing for Watson than they would have been with Baker Mayfield? That is hard to say, but Mayfield is flourishing with Tampa.
Ultimately, I would have to give the Texans an A-minus for the Watson trade. It helped set them up for success, but more of it probably has to do with the hiring of Ryans, the drafting of Stroud and the growth of Bobby Slowik as an offensive play-caller than anything. It is still a really good trade, though. As for Cleveland, I would give the Browns a C-minus because the Watson trade did invigorate them.
Water may find its level at some point in this trade, but right now, it is very lopsided in Houston's favor.