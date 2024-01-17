5 free agents the Browns can sign to win Super Bowl next season
If the Browns can swing a few of these free agent deals, the Super Bowl truly could be within their sights.
1. Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Snagging Patrick Queen from the Baltimore Ravens would be a dream, but the Cleveland Browns may actually be better served by signing a veteran linebacker. Usually, it's better to pay up and go younger, and Queen is an elite player. However, Lavonte David is an established superstar, one of the most intelligent players in the league, and the perfect leader.
While the Browns have Myles Garrett and a host of young leaders, they need more experience to weather these tough games in the postseason, especially in view of how easily their D got carved up by a rookie quarterback in the Wild Card round. Sure, Stroud isn't just any rookie, but even getting destroyed like that by Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson would be unacceptable.
The Browns defense gives up too many holes in coverage over the middle of the field. An affordable, short-term contract with minimal financial risk - but plenty of incentive based on team performance - could be a dream deal between the Browns and David. As with Mike Evans, however, it is hard to see David leaving Tampa Bay because of how much he means to them. Plus, the Bucs aren't exactly struggling right now either.
Still, David is worth shooting for. The 34-year-old could teach young Browns talents Sione Takitaki and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah while leading the defense by example as their "quarterback". Cleveland might need that even more than David's sheer quality on the gridiron as a three-time All-Pro.