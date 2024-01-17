Brutal cold of Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game took serious toll on many fans
Some people wondered if the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins should've played their Wild Card Round playoff game on Saturday night with the ridiculously cold temperatures in the forecast for Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. It was projected to be a few degrees below zero but with a wind chill that would touch -20 degrees and below.
In actuality, the wind chill actually got down to -30 degrees at one point at the stadium. Yet, there were still thousands of fans in attendance that watched the dominant Chiefs win -- but the dangerously cold temperatures took their toll on a sizable number of those fans.
FOX 4 in Kansas City reported that the fire department received 69 calls related to health concerns resulting from the frigid conditions, per a spokesperson from the department. The spokesperson noted that "roughly half" of the calls that they received were hypothermia-related.
Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game left 15 fans hospitalized, many more with hypothermia symptoms
Things were quite serious in terms of the ill effects of the cold too. Hypothermia and frostbite were legitimate scares and, of the 69 calls that the Kansas City Fire Department received, 15 people were hospitalized due to their condition:
"Of the nearly 70 calls KC first responders received at Arrowhead, 15 people were transported to a local hospital. Seven of those transported were for hypothermia, and three were for frostbite."
We certainly send well wishes to anyone who suffered any health issues from the cold at Arrowhead Stadium.
Unfortunately, though, the conditions that we saw on the field for the Chiefs-Dolphins game showed just how absurdly cold it was. Patrick Mahomes' helmet shattered after absorbing contact, Andy Reid's mustache was an ice sculpture by the end of the night, and the list goes on.
There won't be a playoff game in Kansas City for the Divisional Round, but the weather elements could still be in play. The Chiefs will go on the road to face the Buffalo Bills, a familiar postseason opponent in recent years, in Orchard Park, where the Bills' Wild Card game was postponed from Sunday to Monday due to a snowstorm. As of now, though, the conditions aren't forecasted to be nearly as extreme as they were at Arrowhead on Saturday.