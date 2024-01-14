Patrick Mahomes helmet shattered like ice during frigid Chiefs game vs. Dolphins
If you thought the craziest thing you'd see from the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins playoff game in sub-zero temperatures was this bottle of water freezing in a matter of seconds, think again.
During the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes had his helmet literally shatter after a hit.
Chances are you've never seen anything like this:
Patrick Mahomes helmet shattered in icy conditions for Chiefs-Dolphins
Someone who is more scientifically literate than I would have to explain to you whether or not that kind of crack would have happened in normal playing temperatures. What I do know is I've never seen a helmet crumble like that. Assuming the cold had something to do with it feels like a safe bet.
The good news for the Chiefs is all NFL quarterbacks have a backup helmet just in case. So Mahomes had to grab that one to continue playing the game.
There was controversy though. The refs stopped the game to make the helmet swap but they didn't force the Chiefs to take a time out. Rules expert Terry McAulay said they should have had to put Mahomes on the sideline or take a time out for him to take the snap on third and goal.
In the end, it didn't change the outcome of the drive. Mahomes and the Chiefs couldn't punch it in on third down and settled for a field goal to go up 19-7.
It was negative-five degrees when Mahomes' helmet cracked. The RealFeel temperature was -15, according to Accuweather.
Needless to say, that's absurdly cold.
While both teams struggled at times offensively with the cold, Mahomes and the Chiefs had an edge through the first three quarters. Mahomes threw one touchdown with 223 yards through the air. He also rushed for 41 yards.
Tua Tagovailoa had just 100 yards with a touchdown and one interception in the game. A 53-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill accounted for more than half of that production through the air.