Chiefs Tundra: Insane video of water bottle freezing instantly is almost impossible to believe
The temperature at Arrowhead Stadium is... cold. One video of a water bottle shows the conditions the Chiefs, Dolphins, and fans are enduring.
By Josh Wilson
The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are locked into an intense AFC battle in the Wild Card round. Circumstances around the game have been discussed the last several days with the weather forecast prompting a tundra game, at least when it comes to temperature.
The temperature is into the negatives, with wind chill causing a real feel temp as low as -30, per some reports.
It's cold, but you can only really gather so much about how it feels watching from home by looking at breath fog coming from fans and players on the field and seeing everyone bundled up on the sidelines.
One viral video is demonstrating the temperature better than any shot of the crowd or sidelines ever could.
Water appears to be instantly freezing at Arrowhead stadium
Take a look at this video posted by a concession worker, which may make you shiver to watch:
The video, which was originally posted on TikTok by Keely Nadler who works for Aramark, the concessions contractor for Arrowhead Stadium, shows a water bottle being pulled from a fridge and appearing to instantly start crystalizing. Unclear if it's just fogging over or starting to ice, but either way, it's a clear representation of the temperature differential between the fridge and the outdoors.
The freezing point of water is, of course, 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The freezing point of beer? 28 degrees. Notably, the freezing point of liquor is usually something in the range of -10 to -15.
It's going to be tough to stay properly hydrated, is my main point.
Good luck to you all braving the elements in Kansas City.