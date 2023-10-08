3 Buffalo Bills and 1 commissioner to blame to tough Week 5 loss in London
The Buffalo Bills suffered their second loss of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday. Per usual, the blame game is abundant.
By Mark Powell
Sean McDermott and the Bills defense receives most the blame
Jacksonville gave up over 500 yards of total offense to the Jags, which is enough to do about any team in week after week. Buffalo has spent plenty of money on their defense the last few years, and Sean McDermott is supposed to be an expert in that department -- he was hired in 2017 after spending several seasons turning around the Carolina Panthers defense.
Now, losing valuable players like Von Miller doesn't help matters, but the Bills are going to have to stop the high-powered offenses in the AFC as this season goes along if they want to make a Super Bowl run. Asking Allen, Diggs and the Bills offense to outscore opponents simply will not be enough.
The Bills are just one week removed from holding the Dolphins to 20 points. This is the same high-powered Miami group who dropped 70 on the Denver Broncos. Perhaps they didn't bring that same energy, or the travel played a vital role, but McDermott has to make sure his group is ready for next week's game against the New York Giants.
Fans will not have the same level of patience against Daniel Jones and Co.